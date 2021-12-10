The Buckle Inc. (BKE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.10. The company’s stock price has collected 8.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that The Buckle, Inc. Announces a $5.65 Per Share Special Cash Dividend and a 6.1 Percent Increase in Its Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in The Buckle Inc. (NYSE :BKE) Right Now?

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKE is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The Buckle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00. BKE currently public float of 29.72M and currently shorts hold a 16.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKE was 449.89K shares.

BKE’s Market Performance

BKE stocks went up by 8.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.63% and a quarterly performance of 30.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for The Buckle Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.39% for BKE stocks with a simple moving average of 18.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BKE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BKE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $16 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2019.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKE reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for BKE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2018.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BKE, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

BKE Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKE rose by +8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.63. In addition, The Buckle Inc. saw 73.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKE starting from MILKIE BRETT P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $51.13 back on Nov 22. After this action, MILKIE BRETT P now owns 66,620 shares of The Buckle Inc., valued at $511,280 using the latest closing price.

NELSON DENNIS H, the PRESIDENT & CEO of The Buckle Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that NELSON DENNIS H is holding 2,009,205 shares at $660,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+44.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Buckle Inc. stands at +14.44. The total capital return value is set at 22.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.01. Equity return is now at value 45.40, with 22.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Buckle Inc. (BKE), the company’s capital structure generated 77.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.57. Total debt to assets is 36.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 302.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.