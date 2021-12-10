Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) went up by 11.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.88. The company’s stock price has collected 39.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/21 that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Strong Performance for First Nine Months of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :OXBR) Right Now?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OXBR is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50. OXBR currently public float of 3.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXBR was 307.40K shares.

OXBR’s Market Performance

OXBR stocks went up by 39.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 69.89% and a quarterly performance of 83.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 255.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.24% for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.53% for OXBR stocks with a simple moving average of 101.84% for the last 200 days.

OXBR Trading at 69.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares surge +68.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXBR rose by +39.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited saw 228.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OXBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stands at -4.12. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.58. Equity return is now at value 72.40, with 64.30 for asset returns.

Based on Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.18. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04.