Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) went down by -6.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s stock price has collected -9.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that OpGen Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ :OPGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPGN is at -0.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

OPGN currently public float of 35.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPGN was 2.27M shares.

OPGN’s Market Performance

OPGN stocks went down by -9.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.12% and a quarterly performance of -58.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for OpGen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.53% for OPGN stocks with a simple moving average of -42.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPGN reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for OPGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to OPGN, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

OPGN Trading at -27.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN fell by -9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5438. In addition, OpGen Inc. saw -33.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPGN starting from Bacher Johannes, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Nov 19. After this action, Bacher Johannes now owns 35,000 shares of OpGen Inc., valued at $15,347 using the latest closing price.

Schacht Oliver, the Chief Executive Officer of OpGen Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Schacht Oliver is holding 30,000 shares at $14,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-510.02 for the present operating margin

+8.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for OpGen Inc. stands at -621.93. The total capital return value is set at -83.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.15. Equity return is now at value -100.10, with -54.90 for asset returns.

Based on OpGen Inc. (OPGN), the company’s capital structure generated 107.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.88. Total debt to assets is 45.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.