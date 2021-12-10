Oil States International Inc. (OIS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus – News Heater
Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.49. The company’s stock price has collected 6.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that Oil States Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results of Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE :OIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIS is at 3.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Oil States International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.63, which is $2.28 above the current price. OIS currently public float of 59.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIS was 1.14M shares.

OIS’s Market Performance

OIS stocks went up by 6.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.21% and a quarterly performance of -4.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Oil States International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for OIS stocks with a simple moving average of -17.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to OIS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 21st of the previous year.

OIS Trading at -13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -15.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw 6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OIS starting from CRAGG CHRISTOPHER E, who sale 33,584 shares at the price of $8.49 back on Mar 04. After this action, CRAGG CHRISTOPHER E now owns 185,799 shares of Oil States International Inc., valued at $285,128 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -16.81 for the present operating margin
  • -3.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International Inc. stands at -73.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.47. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Oil States International Inc. (OIS), the company’s capital structure generated 29.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.53. Total debt to assets is 19.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

