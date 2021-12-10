Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $408.03. The company’s stock price has collected 4.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Arqit and NEOM Enter Into Agreement to Build and Trial ‘Cognitive City’ Quantum Security System

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE :NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOC is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $400.56, which is $31.49 above the current price. NOC currently public float of 158.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOC was 784.73K shares.

NOC’s Market Performance

NOC stocks went up by 4.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.92% and a quarterly performance of 3.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for Northrop Grumman Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.90% for NOC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $437 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOC reach a price target of $350, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for NOC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to NOC, setting the target price at $416 in the report published on October 29th of the current year.

NOC Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $357.78. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw 20.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Caylor Mark A, who sale 427 shares at the price of $363.54 back on Dec 08. After this action, Caylor Mark A now owns 13,419 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $155,232 using the latest closing price.

KRAPEK KARL J, the Director of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 2,800 shares at $357.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that KRAPEK KARL J is holding 23,882 shares at $1,000,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.05 for the present operating margin

+20.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +8.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 157.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.09. Total debt to assets is 37.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.