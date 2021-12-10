Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) went up by 12.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price has collected 18.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Wallbox to Showcase Hardware and Software Energy Management Solutions at CES 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE :WBX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Wallbox N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.31, which is $10.73 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of WBX was 1.06M shares.

WBX’s Market Performance

WBX stocks went up by 18.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.83% and a quarterly performance of 49.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.35% for Wallbox N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.94% for WBX stocks with a simple moving average of 35.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on December 06th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for WBX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to WBX, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 29th of the current year.

WBX Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX rose by +18.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw 43.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.