Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.30. The company’s stock price has collected 0.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unitholders Approve Acquisition by Landmark Dividend LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ :LMRK) Right Now?

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMRK is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.25, which is -$0.17 below the current price. LMRK currently public float of 18.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMRK was 123.77K shares.

LMRK’s Market Performance

LMRK stocks went up by 0.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.31% and a quarterly performance of -0.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.36% for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for LMRK stocks with a simple moving average of 15.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMRK

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LMRK, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

LMRK Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.33%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMRK rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.28. In addition, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP saw 52.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.85 for the present operating margin

+69.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP stands at +19.63. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK), the company’s capital structure generated 94.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.67. Total debt to assets is 56.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.