Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Conn’s Inc. (CONN)

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) went down by -7.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.48. The company’s stock price has collected -15.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that Conn’s, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ :CONN) Right Now?

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CONN is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Conn’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $14.13 above the current price. CONN currently public float of 15.68M and currently shorts hold a 13.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CONN was 301.00K shares.

CONN’s Market Performance

CONN stocks went down by -15.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.29% and a quarterly performance of -18.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Conn’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.44% for CONN stocks with a simple moving average of -15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CONN

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CONN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for CONN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

CONN Trading at -19.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -24.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CONN fell by -15.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.83. In addition, Conn’s Inc. saw 61.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CONN starting from Miller Norman, who sale 15,041 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Miller Norman now owns 559,346 shares of Conn’s Inc., valued at $376,025 using the latest closing price.

Miller Norman, the Director of Conn’s Inc., sale 52,949 shares at $25.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Miller Norman is holding 574,387 shares at $1,345,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CONN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

+51.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conn’s Inc. stands at -0.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Conn’s Inc. (CONN), the company’s capital structure generated 180.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.41. Total debt to assets is 53.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.