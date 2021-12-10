Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) went down by -6.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.94. The company’s stock price has collected -9.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Preliminary Results for ATA2271, a Next-Generation Autologous Mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $15.55 above the current price. ATRA currently public float of 87.98M and currently shorts hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRA was 802.82K shares.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA stocks went down by -9.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.04% and a quarterly performance of 4.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.68% for ATRA stocks with a simple moving average of 7.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRA reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for ATRA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ATRA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

ATRA Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA fell by -9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.62. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Dupont Jakob, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $17.94 back on Dec 01. After this action, Dupont Jakob now owns 90,594 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $89,688 using the latest closing price.

Newell Joe, the Chief Operations Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 3,332 shares at $17.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Newell Joe is holding 113,097 shares at $57,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

The total capital return value is set at -78.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.55. Equity return is now at value -87.30, with -64.80 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.18. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 83.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.