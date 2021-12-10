Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) went down by -7.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.45. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Zanidatamab Data Presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) Demonstrate Encouraging Antitumor Activity in Heavily Pretreated Patients with HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALXO) Right Now?

ALXO currently public float of 25.05M and currently shorts hold a 13.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALXO was 295.22K shares.

ALXO’s Market Performance

ALXO stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.48% and a quarterly performance of -60.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.74% for ALXO stocks with a simple moving average of -50.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $106 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALXO reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for ALXO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALXO, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

ALXO Trading at -39.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -27.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.49. In addition, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. saw -64.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Randolph Sophia, who sale 14,884 shares at the price of $36.77 back on Nov 22. After this action, Randolph Sophia now owns 164,544 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., valued at $547,314 using the latest closing price.

Pons Jaume, the President & CEO of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., sale 16,700 shares at $54.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Pons Jaume is holding 444,598 shares at $906,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -17.50 for asset returns.