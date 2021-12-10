Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) went up by 8.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s stock price has collected 15.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Jupiter Wellness Signs Definitive Agreement to Merge with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Drug Developer and Manufacturer of Synthetic Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals

Is It Worth Investing in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ :JUPW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Jupiter Wellness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JUPW currently public float of 18.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JUPW was 1.02M shares.

JUPW’s Market Performance

JUPW stocks went up by 15.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.00% and a quarterly performance of -10.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.72% for Jupiter Wellness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.73% for JUPW stocks with a simple moving average of -53.91% for the last 200 days.

JUPW Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.16%, as shares sank -15.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUPW rose by +15.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4175. In addition, Jupiter Wellness Inc. saw -71.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JUPW starting from John Brian, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Oct 06. After this action, John Brian now owns 2,772,306 shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc., valued at $71,000 using the latest closing price.

John Brian, the CEO, Director of Jupiter Wellness Inc., purchase 1,556 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that John Brian is holding 2,722,306 shares at $2,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JUPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-481.87 for the present operating margin

+31.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupiter Wellness Inc. stands at -590.17. The total capital return value is set at -159.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -261.55. Equity return is now at value -151.00, with -129.00 for asset returns.

Based on Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW), the company’s capital structure generated 30.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.25. Total debt to assets is 20.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.