Is Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) a Keeper?

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/29/21 that Elevation Gold Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Is It Worth Investing in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE :KL) Right Now?

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KL is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.44. KL currently public float of 252.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KL was 1.67M shares.

KL’s Market Performance

KL stocks went up by 0.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.30% and a quarterly performance of -5.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.95% for KL stocks with a simple moving average of -4.62% for the last 200 days.

KL Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KL rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.26. In addition, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.94 for the present operating margin

+56.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stands at +32.02. The total capital return value is set at 38.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.84. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.51. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 96.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.