Is Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) a Keeper?

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) went up by 17.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.88. The company’s stock price has collected 21.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Jasper Therapeutics to Present Data on JSP191 Conditioning in SCID patients at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :JSPR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.33, which is $8.34 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of JSPR was 2.81M shares.

JSPR’s Market Performance

JSPR stocks went up by 21.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.04% and a quarterly performance of 0.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.16% for JSPR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to JSPR, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 20th of the current year.

JSPR Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.73%, as shares surge +14.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR rose by +21.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.