Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) went up by 4.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s stock price has collected 1.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Elevate Credit Announces Attendance at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE :ELVT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELVT is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Elevate Credit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $1.2 above the current price. ELVT currently public float of 23.36M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELVT was 365.56K shares.

ELVT’s Market Performance

ELVT stocks went up by 1.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.52% and a quarterly performance of -8.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Elevate Credit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.33% for ELVT stocks with a simple moving average of -8.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVT

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ELVT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

ELVT Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVT rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Elevate Credit Inc. saw -21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELVT starting from Peterson David Curry, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Peterson David Curry now owns 69,141 shares of Elevate Credit Inc., valued at $6,000 using the latest closing price.

Peterson David Curry, the Chief Credit Officer of Elevate Credit Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Peterson David Curry is holding 71,141 shares at $7,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.83 for the present operating margin

+90.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elevate Credit Inc. stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 17.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.43. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT), the company’s capital structure generated 274.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.32. Total debt to assets is 66.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 272.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.63.