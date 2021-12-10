Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) went down by -4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.64. The company’s stock price has collected -5.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Applied DNA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results, Continuing Momentum in Diagnostic Testing

Is It Worth Investing in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :APDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APDN is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.67, which is $12.59 above the current price. APDN currently public float of 6.84M and currently shorts hold a 8.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APDN was 627.24K shares.

APDN’s Market Performance

APDN stocks went down by -5.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.75% and a quarterly performance of -12.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.44% for Applied DNA Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for APDN stocks with a simple moving average of -18.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APDN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for APDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APDN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APDN reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for APDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to APDN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

APDN Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APDN fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. saw -0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APDN starting from Anchin Scott L, who sale 13,049 shares at the price of $8.43 back on Mar 10. After this action, Anchin Scott L now owns 250 shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc., valued at $110,042 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-648.98 for the present operating margin

+47.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stands at -674.46. The total capital return value is set at -286.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -375.45. Equity return is now at value -121.70, with -94.20 for asset returns.

Based on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.09. Total debt to assets is 20.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.