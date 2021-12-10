Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) went down by -22.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s stock price has collected -3.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Vifor Pharma and Angion report topline results from phase-II GUARD trial of ANG-3777 in cardiac surgery associated acute kidney injury

Is It Worth Investing in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ :ANGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Angion Biomedica Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.67, which is $23.98 above the current price. ANGN currently public float of 18.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANGN was 277.61K shares.

ANGN’s Market Performance

ANGN stocks went down by -3.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.68% and a quarterly performance of -67.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for Angion Biomedica Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.26% for ANGN stocks with a simple moving average of -76.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ANGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ANGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

ANGN Trading at -54.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -41.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGN fell by -21.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Angion Biomedica Corp. saw -79.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGN starting from Goldberg Itzhak, who sale 32,118 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Dec 06. After this action, Goldberg Itzhak now owns 1,720,068 shares of Angion Biomedica Corp., valued at $107,721 using the latest closing price.

Goldberg Itzhak, the See Remarks of Angion Biomedica Corp., sale 40,215 shares at $3.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Goldberg Itzhak is holding 1,752,186 shares at $136,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1919.20 for the present operating margin

+58.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angion Biomedica Corp. stands at -2781.49. Equity return is now at value -273.70, with -93.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.