Here’s Our Rant About Twelve Seas Investment Company II (TWLVU)

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ :TWLVU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TWLVU currently public float of 34.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLVU was 35.18K shares.

TWLVU’s Market Performance

TWLVU stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.71% and a quarterly performance of -0.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.36% for Twelve Seas Investment Company II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.40% for TWLVU stocks with a simple moving average of 0.09% for the last 200 days.

TWLVU Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLVU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.33%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLVU rose by +0.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Twelve Seas Investment Company II saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLVU starting from Elkin Dimitri, who purchase 600,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Elkin Dimitri now owns 600,000 shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II, valued at $6,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLVU

Based on Twelve Seas Investment Company II (TWLVU), the company’s capital structure generated 680.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.