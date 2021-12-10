Here’s How Your Trade Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Aggressively Right Now

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s stock price has collected 3.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Ribbon Extends Cloud SBC Leadership with a Cloud Native Offer for the Edge

Is It Worth Investing in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :RBBN) Right Now?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RBBN is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ribbon Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.33, which is $3.65 above the current price. RBBN currently public float of 119.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBBN was 309.91K shares.

RBBN’s Market Performance

RBBN stocks went up by 3.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.39% and a quarterly performance of -5.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Ribbon Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.23% for RBBN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBBN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RBBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RBBN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

National Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RBBN, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

RBBN Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBBN rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Ribbon Communications Inc. saw -13.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBBN starting from LOPEZ MIGUEL A, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $6.43 back on May 04. After this action, LOPEZ MIGUEL A now owns 23,500 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc., valued at $643 using the latest closing price.

LOPEZ MIGUEL A, the EVP and CFO of Ribbon Communications Inc., purchase 900 shares at $6.58 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that LOPEZ MIGUEL A is holding 23,400 shares at $5,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.16 for the present operating margin

+51.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ribbon Communications Inc. stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.44. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.92. Total debt to assets is 30.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.