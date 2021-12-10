Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected 13.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Tivic Health Named to Fast Company’s Inaugural Next Big Things in Tech

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Tivic Health Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TIVC currently public float of 5.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIVC was 1.66M shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.08% for TIVC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.08% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.54% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +13.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -11.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-386.16 for the present operating margin

-27.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -423.14. The total capital return value is set at -249.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -277.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.