Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Just Got Our Attention

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.55. The company’s stock price has collected 12.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/21 that Alzamend Neuro Announces Date for Delivery of Topline Data for Phase 1 First-in-Human Clinical Trial for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s

Is It Worth Investing in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ :ALZN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Alzamend Neuro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $9.22 above the current price. ALZN currently public float of 44.53M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALZN was 5.53M shares.

ALZN’s Market Performance

ALZN stocks went up by 12.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.64% and a quarterly performance of -22.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.33% for Alzamend Neuro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.35% for ALZN stocks with a simple moving average of -41.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALZN stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALZN in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

ALZN Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALZN rose by +12.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Alzamend Neuro Inc. saw -83.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALZN starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 17,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Dec 01. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 6,907,388 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc., valued at $33,725 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of Alzamend Neuro Inc., purchase 5,319 shares at $2.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 6,890,388 shares at $12,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALZN

The total capital return value is set at -312.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -356.06.

Based on Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN), the company’s capital structure generated 16.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.