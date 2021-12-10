Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) went down by -6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.25. The company’s stock price has collected -4.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/29/21 that Accolade to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ :ACCD) Right Now?

ACCD currently public float of 64.22M and currently shorts hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCD was 629.28K shares.

ACCD’s Market Performance

ACCD stocks went down by -4.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.56% and a quarterly performance of -47.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Accolade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.21% for ACCD stocks with a simple moving average of -44.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACCD, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on September 17th of the current year.

ACCD Trading at -30.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -32.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.95. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw -43.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from NEFF THOMAS J, who sale 161,522 shares at the price of $55.67 back on Jan 20. After this action, NEFF THOMAS J now owns 14,082 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $8,991,930 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -17.10 for asset returns.