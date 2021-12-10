A Lesson to Learn: PAE Incorporated (PAE)

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies – ROG, PAE, MNTV, CSPR, VLY, DRNA

Is It Worth Investing in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ :PAE) Right Now?

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PAE Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $1.72 above the current price. PAE currently public float of 63.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAE was 1.54M shares.

PAE’s Market Performance

PAE stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of 57.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.40% for PAE Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.25% for PAE stocks with a simple moving average of 19.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for PAE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to PAE, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

PAE Trading at 16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.28%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAE rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, PAE Incorporated saw 7.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.34 for the present operating margin

+21.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PAE Incorporated stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 11.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 77.20, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on PAE Incorporated (PAE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,431.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.47. Total debt to assets is 57.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,360.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.27 and the total asset turnover is 2.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.