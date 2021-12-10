A Lesson to Learn: Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) went down by -45.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $178.98. The company’s stock price has collected 6.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that (EVBG) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Everbridge Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ :EVBG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is at 0.76.

EVBG currently public float of 38.35M and currently shorts hold a 12.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVBG was 430.68K shares.

EVBG’s Market Performance

EVBG stocks went up by 6.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.25% and a quarterly performance of -28.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Everbridge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.89% for EVBG stocks with a simple moving average of -54.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $100 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVBG reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for EVBG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

EVBG Trading at -54.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -51.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG fell by -41.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.86. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw -22.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from Mark Elliot J., who sale 2,019 shares at the price of $137.95 back on Nov 11. After this action, Mark Elliot J. now owns 10,879 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $278,515 using the latest closing price.

Meredith David Alexander, the Chief Executive Officer of Everbridge Inc., sale 7,295 shares at $136.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Meredith David Alexander is holding 25,581 shares at $995,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -8.70 for asset returns.