A Lesson to Learn: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s stock price has collected 4.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Axalta named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE :AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.18, which is $4.76 above the current price. AXTA currently public float of 227.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTA was 2.33M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA stocks went up by 4.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.03% and a quarterly performance of 11.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.30% for AXTA stocks with a simple moving average of 4.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $40 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to AXTA, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

AXTA Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.15. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 12.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Weaver Troy D., who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $31.46 back on Nov 02. After this action, Weaver Troy D. now owns 27,337 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $755,040 using the latest closing price.

SNYDER BARRY S, the SVP,Chief Ops & Sup Chain Offc of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., sale 865 shares at $30.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that SNYDER BARRY S is holding 47,736 shares at $26,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.34 for the present operating margin

+31.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 278.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.61. Total debt to assets is 55.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.