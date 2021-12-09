Xos Inc. (XOS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) went down by -7.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that Xos, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Yancey Bros. Co.

Is It Worth Investing in Xos Inc. (NASDAQ :XOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Xos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.88, which is $6.27 above the current price. XOS currently public float of 52.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XOS was 1.18M shares.

XOS’s Market Performance

XOS stocks went down by -3.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.25% and a quarterly performance of -57.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Xos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.92% for XOS stocks with a simple moving average of -56.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XOS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XOS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on December 08th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOS reach a price target of $4.25. The rating they have provided for XOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to XOS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

XOS Trading at -20.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares sank -26.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOS fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Xos Inc. saw -64.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOS starting from Mattson George N, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Dec 03. After this action, Mattson George N now owns 113,430 shares of Xos Inc., valued at $170,000 using the latest closing price.

Mattson George N, the Director of Xos Inc., purchase 35,560 shares at $3.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Mattson George N is holding 63,430 shares at $141,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOS

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.30.