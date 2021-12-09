We Analyzed the Future Direction of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), Here is What We Found

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.60. The company’s stock price has collected -9.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that CleanSpark Announces November Bitcoin Mining Updates

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ :CLSK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLSK is at 3.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for CleanSpark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.50, which is $27.77 above the current price. CLSK currently public float of 33.21M and currently shorts hold a 11.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLSK was 1.73M shares.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CLSK stocks went down by -9.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.83% and a quarterly performance of 9.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.29% for CleanSpark Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.86% for CLSK stocks with a simple moving average of -15.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $45 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

CLSK Trading at -14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.31%, as shares sank -30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.60. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw -49.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Bradford Zachary, who purchase 83,333 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Jul 02. After this action, Bradford Zachary now owns 83,333 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $16,667 using the latest closing price.

Schultz S. Matthew, the Executive Chairman of CleanSpark Inc., purchase 83,333 shares at $0.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Schultz S. Matthew is holding 83,333 shares at $16,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-151.00 for the present operating margin

-75.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanSpark Inc. stands at -232.79. The total capital return value is set at -77.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.06. Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Based on CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 3.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.37. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.