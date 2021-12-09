The Chart for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) went up by 7.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Relmada Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RLMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLMD is at 0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.00, which is $49.91 above the current price. RLMD currently public float of 17.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLMD was 90.13K shares.

RLMD’s Market Performance

RLMD stocks went up by 8.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.01% and a quarterly performance of -28.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Relmada Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.30% for RLMD stocks with a simple moving average of -31.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLMD stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RLMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLMD in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $50 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLMD reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for RLMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RLMD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

RLMD Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLMD rose by +11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.74. In addition, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. saw -42.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLMD starting from CASAMENTO CHARLES J, who sale 6,600 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Sep 22. After this action, CASAMENTO CHARLES J now owns 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc., valued at $191,400 using the latest closing price.

CASAMENTO CHARLES J, the Director of Relmada Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,300 shares at $31.54 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that CASAMENTO CHARLES J is holding 4,700 shares at $104,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLMD

The total capital return value is set at -107.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.05. Equity return is now at value -122.50, with -105.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.37.