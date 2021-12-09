Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.04. The company’s stock price has collected 5.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Shoals Technologies Group and SKYCHARGER Partner to Scale EV Charging Infrastructure

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 633.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.33, which is $9.84 above the current price. SHLS currently public float of 93.51M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHLS was 1.42M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS stocks went up by 5.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.82% and a quarterly performance of -7.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.11% for SHLS stocks with a simple moving average of -7.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLS reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for SHLS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SHLS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

SHLS Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.79. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Peetz Mehgan, who sale 11,941 shares at the price of $27.02 back on Jul 19. After this action, Peetz Mehgan now owns 44,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $322,646 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.24 for the present operating margin

+33.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.