Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) went up by 6.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.36. The company’s stock price has collected 17.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that Resolute Announces Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE :RFP) Right Now?

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RFP is at 3.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.25, which is $2.76 above the current price. RFP currently public float of 76.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RFP was 513.22K shares.

RFP’s Market Performance

RFP stocks went up by 17.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.59% and a quarterly performance of 11.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Resolute Forest Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.03% for RFP stocks with a simple moving average of 13.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RFP stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for RFP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RFP in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $15 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2021.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RFP reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for RFP stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2021.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RFP, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

RFP Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +22.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RFP rose by +17.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, Resolute Forest Products Inc. saw 122.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RFP starting from Davies Duncan, who purchase 3,360 shares at the price of $11.64 back on Dec 01. After this action, Davies Duncan now owns 3,360 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc., valued at $39,110 using the latest closing price.

Ouellet Daniel, the SVP Human Resources of Resolute Forest Products Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $13.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Ouellet Daniel is holding 100,864 shares at $67,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RFP

Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 10.20 for asset returns.