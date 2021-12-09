Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.90. The company’s stock price has collected 4.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/21 that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Acquire 997-Unit Master Planned Community in Vancouver, BC Metro Market for $14,000,000

Is It Worth Investing in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ :HCDI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Harbor Custom Development Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HCDI currently public float of 11.30M and currently shorts hold a 16.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCDI was 2.30M shares.

HCDI’s Market Performance

HCDI stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.57% and a quarterly performance of 8.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for Harbor Custom Development Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.98% for HCDI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

HCDI Trading at 33.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +43.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc. saw -32.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCDI starting from Walker Walter Frederick, who purchase 9,700 shares at the price of $2.78 back on Dec 03. After this action, Walker Walter Frederick now owns 50,700 shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc., valued at $26,966 using the latest closing price.

Corr Chris John, the Director of Harbor Custom Development Inc., purchase 9,960 shares at $2.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Corr Chris John is holding 19,960 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.93 for the present operating margin

+2.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at -7.01. The total capital return value is set at -11.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.70. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI), the company’s capital structure generated 306.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.39. Total debt to assets is 70.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,119.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.