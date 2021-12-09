Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 4.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.26. The company’s stock price has collected 10.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that FansUnite Announces New Executive and Management Team of American Affiliate

Is It Worth Investing in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ :RRR) Right Now?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRR is at 2.43.

RRR currently public float of 63.04M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRR was 860.61K shares.

RRR’s Market Performance

RRR stocks went up by 10.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.88% and a quarterly performance of 22.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Red Rock Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.37% for RRR stocks with a simple moving average of 25.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RRR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RRR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $62 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRR reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for RRR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RRR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

RRR Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRR rose by +10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.14. In addition, Red Rock Resorts Inc. saw 115.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RRR

Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.