Precipio Inc. (PRPO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) went up by 4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.18. The company’s stock price has collected 7.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/29/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Applied DNA Sciences, Co-Diagnostics, Precipio, Beyond Air, or Chembio Diagnostics?

Is It Worth Investing in Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ :PRPO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRPO is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Precipio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $5.03 above the current price. PRPO currently public float of 21.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRPO was 395.21K shares.

PRPO’s Market Performance

PRPO stocks went up by 7.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.45% and a quarterly performance of -38.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.12% for Precipio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for PRPO stocks with a simple moving average of -31.75% for the last 200 days.

PRPO Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPO rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9863. In addition, Precipio Inc. saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPO starting from Sabet Ahmed Zaki, who purchase 149 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Sep 07. After this action, Sabet Ahmed Zaki now owns 5,028 shares of Precipio Inc., valued at $500 using the latest closing price.

DANIELI ILAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Precipio Inc., purchase 1,484 shares at $3.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that DANIELI ILAN is holding 23,701 shares at $4,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-150.13 for the present operating margin

+18.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precipio Inc. stands at -174.41. The total capital return value is set at -60.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.45. Equity return is now at value -40.10, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on Precipio Inc. (PRPO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.54. Total debt to assets is 7.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.