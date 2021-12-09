Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s stock price has collected 8.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that Live Nation Closes Acquisition Of OCESA, The Third Largest Promoter Globally And Leading Live Entertainment Company In Mexico, Further Growing Business In Latin America

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE :TV) Right Now?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TV is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.09, which is $6.27 above the current price. TV currently public float of 222.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TV was 1.24M shares.

TV’s Market Performance

TV stocks went up by 8.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.61% and a quarterly performance of -21.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Grupo Televisa S.A.B.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.32% for TV stocks with a simple moving average of -16.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TV stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TV in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $19 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2021.

TV Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw 19.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.76 for the present operating margin

+36.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at -1.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 179.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.22. Total debt to assets is 48.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.