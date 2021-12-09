Is Toast Inc. (TOST) a Keeper?

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s stock price has collected 14.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/21 that Hilarie Koplow-McAdams Joins Toast Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE :TOST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Toast Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.19, which is $22.84 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TOST was 2.57M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for Toast Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.75% for TOST stocks with a simple moving average of -20.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $80 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TOST, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

TOST Trading at -19.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -33.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +14.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.75. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -35.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Technology Crossover Managemen, who purchase 625,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Sep 24. After this action, Technology Crossover Managemen now owns 625,000 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $25,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.74 for the present operating margin

+17.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -30.15. The total capital return value is set at -65.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.56.

The receivables turnover for the company is 20.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.