Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Solo Brands Inc. (DTC)?

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) went down by -8.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.39. The company’s stock price has collected -7.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 12 hours ago that GameStop, Pfizer, Stitch Fix, SentinelOne: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE :DTC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Solo Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $9.88 above the current price. DTC currently public float of 191.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTC was 1.16M shares.

DTC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for Solo Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.98% for DTC stocks with a simple moving average of -13.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTC

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DTC reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for DTC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DTC, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 22nd of the current year.

DTC Trading at -13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares sank -24.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC fell by -7.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.04. In addition, Solo Brands Inc. saw -9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.