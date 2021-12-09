iPower Inc. (IPW) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) went up by 11.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.73. The company’s stock price has collected 4.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that iPower Launches its First Nutrient Product Line “Flourish” on Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ :IPW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for iPower Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $5.8 above the current price. IPW currently public float of 8.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPW was 177.36K shares.

IPW’s Market Performance

IPW stocks went up by 4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.05% and a quarterly performance of -37.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.97% for iPower Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.45% for IPW stocks with a simple moving average of -33.34% for the last 200 days.

IPW Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPW rose by +21.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, iPower Inc. saw -50.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.47 for the present operating margin

+42.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for iPower Inc. stands at -1.43. The total capital return value is set at 17.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.16. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on iPower Inc. (IPW), the company’s capital structure generated 12.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.15. Total debt to assets is 8.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.