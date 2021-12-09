Here’s Our Rant About NuZee Inc. (NUZE)

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) went up by 8.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected 12.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/21 that Thinking about buying stock in NuZee, Paysafe, Marqeta, Xpeng, or Evgo?

Is It Worth Investing in NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ :NUZE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUZE is at -4.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NuZee Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NUZE currently public float of 11.50M and currently shorts hold a 11.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUZE was 3.55M shares.

NUZE’s Market Performance

NUZE stocks went up by 12.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 109.80% and a quarterly performance of 50.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.31% for NuZee Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.75% for NUZE stocks with a simple moving average of 32.35% for the last 200 days.

NUZE Trading at 52.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.09%, as shares surge +118.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUZE rose by +12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, NuZee Inc. saw -59.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NUZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-665.16 for the present operating margin

-17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuZee Inc. stands at -675.42. The total capital return value is set at -160.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.92. Equity return is now at value -147.50, with -129.20 for asset returns.

Based on NuZee Inc. (NUZE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.01. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.45.