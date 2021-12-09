Buy or Sell Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that Allison Transmission Honored with ASE Training Excellence Award for Second Consecutive Year

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ALSN) Right Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.11, which is $3.38 above the current price. ALSN currently public float of 103.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALSN was 1.06M shares.

ALSN’s Market Performance

ALSN stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.41% and a quarterly performance of 0.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.74% for ALSN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

ALSN Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.43. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw -16.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from RABAUT THOMAS W, who purchase 5,475 shares at the price of $36.59 back on Nov 12. After this action, RABAUT THOMAS W now owns 9,865 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $200,340 using the latest closing price.

Scroggins Eric C., the VP, Gen. Counsel of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 592 shares at $35.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Scroggins Eric C. is holding 29,416 shares at $20,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.66 for the present operating margin

+45.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +14.37. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.07. Equity return is now at value 51.90, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 335.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.02. Total debt to assets is 56.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.