Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.80. The company’s stock price has collected 25.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASRT is at 1.53.

ASRT currently public float of 43.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASRT was 987.15K shares.

ASRT’s Market Performance

ASRT stocks went up by 25.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.22% and a quarterly performance of 68.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.85% for Assertio Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.04% for ASRT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

ASRT Trading at 39.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares surge +6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT rose by +25.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4392. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw 15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Peisert Daniel A., who purchase 15,909 shares at the price of $1.54 back on May 20. After this action, Peisert Daniel A. now owns 89,655 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Schwichtenberg Paul, the SVP and CFO of Assertio Holdings Inc., purchase 9,750 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Schwichtenberg Paul is holding 23,530 shares at $14,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Equity return is now at value -34.60, with -9.80 for asset returns.