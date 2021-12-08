Why Nuvei Corporation (NVEI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) went down by -49.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.23. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 min ago that (NVEI) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Nuvei Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ :NVEI) Right Now?

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 95.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Nuvei Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.44. NVEI currently public float of 60.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVEI was 161.39K shares.

NVEI’s Market Performance

NVEI stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.47% and a quarterly performance of -19.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Nuvei Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -50.85% for NVEI stocks with a simple moving average of -43.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVEI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NVEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVEI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $145 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

NVEI Trading at -56.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares sank -44.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEI fell by -31.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.79. In addition, Nuvei Corporation saw 60.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.44 for the present operating margin

+62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvei Corporation stands at -28.32. The total capital return value is set at 4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.85. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.93. Total debt to assets is 9.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.