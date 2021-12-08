We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), Here is What We Found

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) went up by 11.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $227.59. The company’s stock price has collected 20.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Docusign, Ambarella, Square, or GameStop?

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ :AMBA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBA is at 1.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $217.06, which is -$5.85 below the current price. AMBA currently public float of 34.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBA was 789.52K shares.

AMBA’s Market Performance

AMBA stocks went up by 20.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.69% and a quarterly performance of 57.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.54% for Ambarella Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.97% for AMBA stocks with a simple moving average of 74.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $185 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBA reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for AMBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to AMBA, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

AMBA Trading at 22.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.77. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw 135.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Chen Yun-Lung, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $198.33 back on Dec 03. After this action, Chen Yun-Lung now owns 40,902 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $2,379,909 using the latest closing price.

Day Christopher, the VP, Marketing of Ambarella Inc., sale 832 shares at $192.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Day Christopher is holding 11,389 shares at $160,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -9.50 for asset returns.