Wall Street Pummels Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) After Recent Earnings Report

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) went up by 5.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s stock price has collected 7.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AUPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUPH is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.13, which is $11.79 above the current price. AUPH currently public float of 119.74M and currently shorts hold a 8.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUPH was 4.91M shares.

AUPH’s Market Performance

AUPH stocks went up by 7.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.80% and a quarterly performance of 3.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.82% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.23% for AUPH stocks with a simple moving average of 21.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUPH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AUPH by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for AUPH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $32 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUPH reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for AUPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AUPH, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

AUPH Trading at -17.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares sank -35.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.57. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 46.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from Martin Michael Robert, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $29.01 back on Nov 11. After this action, Martin Michael Robert now owns 55,861 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,160,280 using the latest closing price.

Solomons Neil, the Chief Medical Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $28.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Solomons Neil is holding 87,299 shares at $2,889,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-194.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -204.88. The total capital return value is set at -28.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.81.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.02. Total debt to assets is 1.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.11.