Wall Street Pummels 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) After Recent Earnings Report

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.50. The company's stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE :DDD) Right Now?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DDD is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for 3D Systems Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $4.25 above the current price. DDD currently public float of 121.87M and currently shorts hold a 10.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDD was 2.55M shares.

DDD’s Market Performance

DDD stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.65% and a quarterly performance of -26.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for 3D Systems Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.56% for DDD stocks with a simple moving average of -18.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $36 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to DDD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

DDD Trading at -14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -32.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.06. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 117.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Johnson Andrew Martin, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $22.57 back on Nov 26. After this action, Johnson Andrew Martin now owns 191,988 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $90,280 using the latest closing price.

Narula Jagtar, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of 3D Systems Corporation, sale 5,863 shares at $24.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Narula Jagtar is holding 251,385 shares at $143,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.47 for the present operating margin

+40.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at -26.85. The total capital return value is set at -8.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.17. Equity return is now at value 58.50, with 39.10 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 18.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.54. Total debt to assets is 10.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.