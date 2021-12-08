The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.58. The company’s stock price has collected 4.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Progressive Reports October 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE :PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for The Progressive Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.14, which is -$0.67 below the current price. PGR currently public float of 583.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.49M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR stocks went up by 4.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.01% and a quarterly performance of 2.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for The Progressive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.71% for PGR stocks with a simple moving average of 1.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $104 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to PGR, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

PGR Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.27. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Broz Steven, who sale 2,311 shares at the price of $90.51 back on Nov 18. After this action, Broz Steven now owns 33,630 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $209,169 using the latest closing price.

Van Dyke Kahina, the Director of The Progressive Corporation, sale 3,400 shares at $93.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Van Dyke Kahina is holding 9,095 shares at $318,237 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 35.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.90. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.65. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.