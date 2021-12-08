The Chart for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) went up by 25.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.87. The company’s stock price has collected 1.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/21 that TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Yunnan Anhua Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Technology Co., Ltd.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ :TIRX) Right Now?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TIRX currently public float of 4.18M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIRX was 182.04K shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX stocks went up by 1.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.26% and a quarterly performance of -48.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.60% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.12% for TIRX stocks with a simple moving average of -87.96% for the last 200 days.

TIRX Trading at -26.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.35%, as shares sank -26.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4800. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw -91.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.24 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at +19.51. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.74.

Based on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.59. Total debt to assets is 3.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.35.