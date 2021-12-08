Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) went down by -10.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.83. The company’s stock price has collected -3.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 min ago that Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $225,000,000 Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028

Is It Worth Investing in Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :PATK) Right Now?

Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PATK is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Patrick Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.25, which is $33.24 above the current price. PATK currently public float of 22.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PATK was 135.19K shares.

PATK’s Market Performance

PATK stocks went down by -3.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.70% and a quarterly performance of -4.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Patrick Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.46% for PATK stocks with a simple moving average of -7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PATK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PATK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $88 based on the research report published on July 31st of the previous year 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to PATK, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

PATK Trading at -6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATK fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.36. In addition, Patrick Industries Inc. saw 12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATK starting from Kitson Michael A, who sale 4,022 shares at the price of $79.53 back on Nov 05. After this action, Kitson Michael A now owns 8,123 shares of Patrick Industries Inc., valued at $319,872 using the latest closing price.

Cleveland Todd M, the Executive Board Chairman of Patrick Industries Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $87.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Cleveland Todd M is holding 272,656 shares at $874,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.05 for the present operating margin

+16.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patrick Industries Inc. stands at +3.90. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK), the company’s capital structure generated 167.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.63. Total debt to assets is 53.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.