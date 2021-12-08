Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) went up by 22.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s stock price has collected 64.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Ucommune Announces Development of a 30,688-Square-meter Asset-light Project in Datong as Part of Its City Partner Program

Is It Worth Investing in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ :UK) Right Now?

UK currently public float of 60.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UK was 144.35K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

UK’s Market Performance

UK stocks went up by 64.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.08% and a quarterly performance of 5.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 47.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.25% for Ucommune International Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.73% for UK stocks with a simple moving average of -39.16% for the last 200 days.

UK Trading at 19.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.43%, as shares surge +18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UK rose by +64.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8619. In addition, Ucommune International Ltd saw -82.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.24 for the present operating margin

-10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ucommune International Ltd stands at -55.69. The total capital return value is set at -25.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.92.

Based on Ucommune International Ltd (UK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.87. Total debt to assets is 28.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.