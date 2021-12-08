Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:HZON) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.16. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/03/21 that Nine SPACs with big money and bigwigs behind them, and what they soon could be buying

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE :HZON) Right Now?

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:HZON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 74.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Horizon Acquisition Corporation II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HZON currently public float of 52.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZON was 199.27K shares.

HZON’s Market Performance

HZON stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.35% for Horizon Acquisition Corporation II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for HZON stocks with a simple moving average of -1.00% for the last 200 days.

HZON Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZON rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.83. In addition, Horizon Acquisition Corporation II saw -4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HZON

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.23.