Is WestRock Company (WRK) a Keeper?

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.03. The company’s stock price has collected 4.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Company (NYSE :WRK) Right Now?

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRK is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for WestRock Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.77, which is $11.58 above the current price. WRK currently public float of 260.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRK was 1.78M shares.

WRK’s Market Performance

WRK stocks went up by 4.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.32% and a quarterly performance of -12.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for WestRock Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.35% for WRK stocks with a simple moving average of -12.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WRK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $54 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRK reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for WRK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to WRK, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

WRK Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.05. In addition, WestRock Company saw 3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Nevels James E, who sale 3,050 shares at the price of $49.45 back on Nov 16. After this action, Nevels James E now owns 21,249 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $150,822 using the latest closing price.

Chalovich Jeffrey Wayne, the President – Corrugated Pkging of WestRock Company, sale 19,600 shares at $51.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Chalovich Jeffrey Wayne is holding 123,694 shares at $1,004,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+16.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Company stands at +4.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on WestRock Company (WRK), the company’s capital structure generated 76.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.29. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.