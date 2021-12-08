Is Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) a Keeper?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.79. The company’s stock price has collected 2.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/06/21 that Bitcoin-linked ETF heads for worst day since its October debut, as crypto fights to recover from Saturday swoon

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE :ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICE is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $155.79, which is $20.99 above the current price. ICE currently public float of 555.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICE was 2.38M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE stocks went up by 2.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.52% and a quarterly performance of 11.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for ICE stocks with a simple moving average of 11.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $131 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $122. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to ICE, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ICE Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.01. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 16.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Wassersug Mark, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $135.08 back on Nov 10. After this action, Wassersug Mark now owns 19,918 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $270,160 using the latest closing price.

Gardiner Warren, the Chief Financial Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $135.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Gardiner Warren is holding 15,150 shares at $175,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.93 for the present operating margin

+69.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +27.34. The total capital return value is set at 10.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 86.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.47. Total debt to assets is 13.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.